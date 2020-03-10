Overview

Dr. Raja Mutharasan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mutharasan works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.