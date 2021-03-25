Overview

Dr. Raja Mudad, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University Beirut and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Mudad works at Florida Precision Oncology in Miramar, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.