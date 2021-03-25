Dr. Raja Mudad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- FL
- Miramar
- Dr. Raja Mudad, MD
Dr. Raja Mudad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raja Mudad, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University Beirut and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Mudad works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Precision Oncology12741 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 862-5300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Aventura3585 Ne 207th St, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (561) 334-2850
-
3
Boca Raton21020 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 409-1767
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gum Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Larynx Conditions
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mudad?
He is the best doctor and human being . He is a my son’s doctor. My son is Manuel Figueroa
About Dr. Raja Mudad, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1427068154
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- American University Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudad accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudad works at
Dr. Mudad has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mudad speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.