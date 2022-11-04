See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Raja Mehdi, MD

Oncology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raja Mehdi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University|Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Desert View Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.

Dr. Mehdi works at Hope Cancer Care of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Cancer Care of Nevada
    6827 W Tropicana Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 508-9128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Desert View Hospital
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Henderson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Mehdi and team at HOPE Cancer Center are always ready to make my visit a pheasant one whether I am up for it or not. They go the extra mile for my comfort and “fight” the “fight” with me. I appreciate the pleasant atmosphere, the smiles, and most importantly the leadership and attention to my care from Dr. Medhi. Thank you!!!
    Leslie D — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Raja Mehdi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366441743
    Education & Certifications

    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
    • St Vincent Charity Hospital - St Luke's Medical
    • Saint Vincent Charity Hospital
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University|Aga Khan University
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raja Mehdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehdi works at Hope Cancer Care of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Mehdi’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

