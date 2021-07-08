Overview

Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Joseph University Hotel Dieu de France Hosp and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Mehanna works at UTHealth Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.