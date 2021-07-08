Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Joseph University Hotel Dieu de France Hosp and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Mehanna works at
Locations
Ut Physicians Neurosonology Laboratory6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (615) 396-4694Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Smith Clinic2525a Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (715) 566-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was very helpful in his diagnosis of my condition and treatment.
About Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1184861502
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- St Joseph University Hotel Dieu de France Hosp
- Neurology
