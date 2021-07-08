See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD

Neurology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Joseph University Hotel Dieu de France Hosp and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Mehanna works at UTHealth Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ut Physicians Neurosonology Laboratory
    6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 396-4694
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Smith Clinic
    2525a Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 566-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Corticobasal Degeneration
Deep Brain Stimulation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) With Orthostatic Hypotension
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spasticity
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 08, 2021
    I thought he was very helpful in his diagnosis of my condition and treatment.
    Linda Grotz — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1184861502
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • St Joseph University Hotel Dieu de France Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raja Mehanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehanna works at UTHealth Neurosciences in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mehanna’s profile.

    Dr. Mehanna has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

