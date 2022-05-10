Overview

Dr. Raja Lewis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Lewis works at Hope Medical Center in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.