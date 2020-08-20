Overview

Dr. Raja Dhalla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY



Dr. Dhalla works at Dhalla Orthopedic Center, Inc in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.