Dr. Raja Chennupati, MD
Overview
Dr. Raja Chennupati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
Southeast Texas Gastroenterolo950 N 14th St Ste 100, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 833-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred by my doctor. Everyone was great and no issues. See you unfortunately in 2 years.
About Dr. Raja Chennupati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
