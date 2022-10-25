Overview

Dr. Raja Chennupati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Chennupati works at SOUTHEAST TEXAS GASTROENTEROLO in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.