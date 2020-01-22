Dr. Raja Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Barakat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raja Barakat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Barakat works at
Locations
1
Old Bridge Office300 Perrine Rd Ste 331, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 727-8800
2
The Samra Group733 N Beers St Ste L5, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
my grandchild has received excellent care for the past 15 years.
About Dr. Raja Barakat, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174586341
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barakat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barakat speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.