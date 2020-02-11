Overview

Dr. Raja Bakhshi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Bakhshi works at Oceanfront Family Practice in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.