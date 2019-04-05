Dr. Raja Arshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Arshad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raja Arshad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5707 Calverton St Ste 1E, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 744-5115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My family has been with Doc.Arshad for almost 35 years .He is knowlagble and gentle with children.My child was his patient for her whole childhood and now she is pregnant she would like him to be her new baby's Doctor
About Dr. Raja Arshad, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
