Dr. Raja Abusharr, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (60)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raja Abusharr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Abusharr works at Raja Abusharr, MD - Family Medicine at Sterling Ridge in The Woodlands, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Woodlands
    10110 Woodlands Pkwy Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77382 (281) 419-6565
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Rash
Testicular Dysfunction
Sinusitis
Rash
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Testicular Dysfunction
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrial Fibrillation
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Positional Vertigo
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Coumadin® Management
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Ketones
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laceration
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malignant Otitis Externa
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metabolic Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Hypertension
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sports Injuries
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat
Streptococcal Infections
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Swimmer's Ear
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr. Abusharr and his staff are the most professional and pleasant group I have ever dealt with.
    J.E. Deegan — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Raja Abusharr, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215993084
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Family Physicians
    • Lancaster General Hospital
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • Willamette Center / Medical Department
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abusharr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abusharr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abusharr works at Raja Abusharr, MD - Family Medicine at Sterling Ridge in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abusharr’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusharr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusharr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abusharr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abusharr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

