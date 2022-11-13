Dr. Raj Vallabhaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallabhaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Vallabhaneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Vallabhaneni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Painesville, OH. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
Locations
1
Lake Cardiology Inc124 Liberty St, Painesville, OH 44077 Directions (440) 352-4956
2
Lake Heart Center, LLC35717 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 352-4956
3
Primehealth Pediatrics Madison6270 N Ridge Rd, Madison, OH 44057 Directions (440) 352-4956Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vallabhaneni?
GREAT Doctor My wife Emily was rushed to Lake West with a full cardiac arrest, within a very short time he did a heart catherization on her and put a stent in her as she has 100% blockage in what they call the window maker artery. He said thank god the other one was clear. He saved my wife s life and i am SO EVER GRATEFUL to him. He even followed up after she was moved to University 7th floor cardiac unit ( per his call) which by him doing so helped her to a slow but road of recovery . We need more people like him around. THNAK YOU SO MUCH.
About Dr. Raj Vallabhaneni, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124025804
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- Erie Co Med Ctr
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallabhaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vallabhaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallabhaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallabhaneni works at
Dr. Vallabhaneni has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallabhaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallabhaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallabhaneni.
