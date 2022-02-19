Overview

Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri - Kansas City|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Terkonda works at Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe in Denver, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.