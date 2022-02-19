See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri - Kansas City|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Terkonda works at Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe in Denver, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe
    3150 E 3rd Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0471
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe
    6801 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0468
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Sky Ridge Medical Center
    10101 Ridgegate Pkwy Ridgegate Park, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Wound Repair
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Coronary Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Disorder Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oculoplastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Septal Perforation Repair Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Patient, thorough, knowledgeable and kind. Dr. Terkonda is gifted in his field. Would highly recommend!
    — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639176803
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Davis|University Of California, Davis
    Residency
    • Hennepin County Med Center|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri - Kansas City|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terkonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terkonda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terkonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Terkonda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terkonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terkonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terkonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

