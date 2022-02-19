Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terkonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri - Kansas City|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe3150 E 3rd Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 997-0471Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe6801 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 997-0468Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Sky Ridge Medical Center10101 Ridgegate Pkwy Ridgegate Park, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0470
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, thorough, knowledgeable and kind. Dr. Terkonda is gifted in his field. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Raj Terkonda, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis|University Of California, Davis
- Hennepin County Med Center|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Of Missouri - Kansas City|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
