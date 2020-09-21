Dr. Raj Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Sinha, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Sinha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Golden State Medical Partners39830 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 972-4580
STAR Orthopaedics36101 Bob Hope Dr Ste A1, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 972-4580
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Raj Sinha last week to inquire about stem cell procedure for my shoulders and hips. I left feeling like I met a Doctor that’s so knowledgeable and caring. He gave me great advise. I’d highly recommend Dr. Raj Sinha and Ortho Star. He has great bedside manner and definitely puts his patients first!
About Dr. Raj Sinha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
