Overview

Dr. Raj Sindwani, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Sindwani works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.