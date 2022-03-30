Overview

Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Shrivastava works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reconstruction for Craniosynos, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.