Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD

Neurological Skull Base Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Shrivastava works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reconstruction for Craniosynos, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Noel I Perin, M.d.
    5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Brain Surgery
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr. Shrivastava is a man who is the best surgeon that I encountered. He explained my situation in medical terms that was easily understood. I appreciate his years of medical expertise and I give him a 10 star rating. He preformed surgery by removing a leison from my left pituitary gland on 03/21/22. I wasnt afraid of the procedure, due to my faith in Jesus and Dr. Shrivastava expertise. I thank Dr. Shrivastave for his help with my situation. I am eternally greatful. I wish Dr. Shrivastave eternal blessing from the Lord.
    Gwendolyn Ellis — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD

    • Neurological Skull Base Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1184609240
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrivastava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shrivastava works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shrivastava’s profile.

    Dr. Shrivastava has seen patients for Reconstruction for Craniosynos, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrivastava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

