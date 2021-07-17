See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Raj Shani, MD

Sports Medicine
3.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raj Shani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Shani works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City
    10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UT Physicians Orthopedics - Greater Heights
    1431 Studemont St # 600, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-4900

Hospital Affiliations
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 17, 2021
    Dr Shani and his staff have been amazing. He has been leading the way for me on some back and hip pain issues even though that is not his specialty. I would not have been able to make the progress that I have so quickly without him and his staff helping and expediting things for me. I will be having take care of my knee very soon. Thank you to Dr Shani and his staff and the clinic!!
    Douglas Johnson — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. Raj Shani, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588855779
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
