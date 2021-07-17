Dr. Raj Shani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Shani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raj Shani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Shani works at
Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Greater Heights1431 Studemont St # 600, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 486-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shani?
Dr Shani and his staff have been amazing. He has been leading the way for me on some back and hip pain issues even though that is not his specialty. I would not have been able to make the progress that I have so quickly without him and his staff helping and expediting things for me. I will be having take care of my knee very soon. Thank you to Dr Shani and his staff and the clinic!!
About Dr. Raj Shani, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Washington University, St Louis
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shani works at
Dr. Shani speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.