Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raj Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Shah, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presbyn St Lukes Mc
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Memory Clinic600 S Paulina St Ste 130, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Raj Shah, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1053440503
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Lukes Mc
- W Suburban Hosp
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.