Dr. Raj Shah, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Raj Shah, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presbyn St Lukes Mc

Dr. Shah works at Rush Memory Clinic in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Memory Clinic
    600 S Paulina St Ste 130, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Cough
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Cough

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Raj Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1053440503
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyn St Lukes Mc
    • W Suburban Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

