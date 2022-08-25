Overview

Dr. Raj Rathee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Rathee works at Estrella Women's Health Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.