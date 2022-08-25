Dr. Raj Rathee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Rathee, MD
Dr. Raj Rathee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Estrella Women's Health Center9930 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 846-7558Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:30pmThursday8:00am - 1:30pm
Banner Estrella Medical Center9201 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 327-4000
Estrella Women's Health Center35 N Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (623) 846-7558
St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center7300 N 99th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307 Directions (623) 846-7558
- Abrazo West Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Rathee is very thorough and listens to concerns. His office staff is always very kind, friendly, and promptly responds to any questions or concerns.
About Dr. Raj Rathee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1902885593
- JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rathee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rathee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rathee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rathee has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rathee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rathee speaks Hindi.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathee.
