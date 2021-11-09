Dr. Raj Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Rajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raj Rajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with State University Of New York
Dr. Rajan works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton Heart Center2010 59th St W Ste 4200, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6729
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He literally saved my life by helping me to get surgery at mayo clinic by a world renowned surgeon when no other surgeon would touch me. Since then we have moved to pa. But I cannot find the care that Dr Rajan gave me and want to go back to him.
About Dr. Raj Rajan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1114971025
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- Columbus and Cabrini Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Endocarditis and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajan speaks Hindi and Tamil.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.