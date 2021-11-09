Overview

Dr. Raj Rajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with State University Of New York



Dr. Rajan works at Bradenton Heart Center in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Endocarditis and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.