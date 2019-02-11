Overview

Dr. Raj Narayan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Narayan works at Intercare in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA and Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.