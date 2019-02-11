See All Psychiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Raj Narayan, MD

Psychiatry
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raj Narayan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Narayan works at Intercare in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA and Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Intercare Behavioral Health
    180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 831-0355
    Narayan Therapy Services, LLC
    344 Duquesne Way, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 330-1361
    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    378 W Chestnut St Ste 205, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 225-6940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ImPACT Testing

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Raj Narayan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699978163
    Education & Certifications

    • St Francis Medical Center
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raj Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

