Dr. Raj Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Narayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raj Narayan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Narayan works at
Locations
-
1
Intercare Behavioral Health180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 831-0355
-
2
Narayan Therapy Services, LLC344 Duquesne Way, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 330-1361
-
3
Genoa Healthcare LLC378 W Chestnut St Ste 205, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-6940
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narayan?
My daughter was being treated elsewhere and we never saw consistent improvement. Dr. Narayan was suggested to us and we went to see him and he has been wonderful! My daughter had been misdiagnosed for almost 2 years. Dr. Narayan helped us more in 1 hour than we had had in 20 months and with the correct diagnosis and medication, my daughter is stable, happy and thriving!
About Dr. Raj Narayan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1699978163
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayan works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.