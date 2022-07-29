Dr. Raj Nagaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Nagaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raj Nagaraj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They completed their fellowship with Univ Hosp
Dr. Nagaraj works at
Noblesville Diabetes and Endocrinology395 Westfield Rd Ste D, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions
Start off with the phone conversation when I was referred here, very polite and answered all my questions. I showed up to appointment and was treated like I have been going there for 20 yrs but it was my first time, Dr Nagaraj was simply amazing and took time with me and was very informative about what he thought was going on. I recommend his pratice with no hesitation! Thank you for making me feel at ease .
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Kannada
- Male
- 1104935147
- Univ Hosp
- Cook Cty Hosp
- Riverview Health
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Dr. Nagaraj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagaraj works at
Dr. Nagaraj has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagaraj speaks Kannada.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraj.
