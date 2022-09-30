Overview

Dr. Raj Mulpuri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Mulpuri works at Sunrise Medical Center in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Pulmonary Embolism and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.