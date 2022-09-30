Dr. Raj Mulpuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulpuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Mulpuri, MD
Dr. Raj Mulpuri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Sunrise Medical Center18731 N Reems Rd Ste 680, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 975-0592
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Great Dr and wonderful bedside manor.
About Dr. Raj Mulpuri, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Gandhi Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Mulpuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulpuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulpuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulpuri has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Pulmonary Embolism and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulpuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mulpuri speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulpuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulpuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulpuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulpuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.