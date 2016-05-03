Dr. Raj Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raj Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Medical College Of Jamnu and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
San Jose Pacific Neurology Center200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 477-1191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumar is very friendly and always smiling. He has treated my Migraine very well and now I am back to my normal life. I am able to work and enjoy with my family again. God Bless him.
About Dr. Raj Gupta, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1831126689
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- Medical College Of Jamnu
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Insomnia, Sleep Apnea and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
