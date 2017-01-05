Dr. Raj Katara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Katara, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Katara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Katara works at
Locations
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - East Stroudsburg3 Parkinsons Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (272) 212-0553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was one of the most attentive Doctors I have ever dealt with! Actually sat and listened to the me, and apologized for running 10 minutes behind!
About Dr. Raj Katara, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1376568279
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katara accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katara speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Katara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.