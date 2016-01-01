Dr. Jeevan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raj Jeevan, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Jeevan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Paris Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Locations
Internal Medicine Nephrology1625 N 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 232-8716
Terre Haute Dialysis504 6th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 231-8560
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Paris Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raj Jeevan, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1851349682
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr Va Hospital
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeevan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeevan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeevan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.