Dr. Raj Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They completed their residency with Medical Center Of Central Mass Holden
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Hvma-chelmsford228 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 250-6100
Foundation Surgery8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 882-8375
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is wonderful! She saved the life of my husband. She is his primary care provider as well as mine (been with her for years). Her calm demeanor and no nonsense approach is refreshing!
About Dr. Raj Gupta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1346215605
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Of Central Mass Holden
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.