Dr. Raj Goyal, MD

Dr. Raj Goyal, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raj Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Goyal works at Chicago Eye Specialists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    8541 S State St Ste 5, Chicago, IL 60619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 873-0052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2021
    Had my first appointment with Dr Goyal and it was excellent. He spent a lot of time educating me on how best to take care of my eyes and the challenges we may face as our eyes age. He was very friendly and I learned a lot, and will take action to protect my eyes. His staff is very friendly, professional, and my appointment was on time. A hearty recommendation for Dr Goyal and his staff.
    Susan Swann — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. Raj Goyal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1699768721
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raj Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goyal works at Chicago Eye Specialists in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Goyal’s profile.

    Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

