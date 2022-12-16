Overview

Dr. Raj Gala, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Gala works at Connecticut Neck & Back Specialists in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.