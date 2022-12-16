Dr. Raj Gala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Gala, MD
Dr. Raj Gala, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Connecticut Neck and Back Specialists39 HOSPITAL AVE, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 744-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Danbury Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Gala?
Dr. Gala did a spinal fusion because of a painful condition I was experiencing. The results were above my expectations. It resolved my problem and eliminated a very painful condition. I am extremely grateful. I highly recommend him. He is a very smart guy and very professional and a highly skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Raj Gala, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1457797276
- Emory University
- Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale U
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Illinois Institute of Technology
Dr. Gala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.