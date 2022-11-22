Dr. Raj Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Dave, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Dave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Cardiology Associates - Bartlett2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 305, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 300-2971
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dave?
He made me feel very comfortable. He helped me understand my problem in a way I could understand. Great Doctor!!!!!
About Dr. Raj Dave, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508851510
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp
- Ravenswood Hosp Med Ctr
- Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.