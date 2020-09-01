Dr. Raj Bhole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Bhole, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Bhole, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Locations
Austell Office2041 Mesa Valley Way Ste 100, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 1040, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 949-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 207, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 423-2180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics3698 Largent Way NW Ste 103, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (678) 354-2883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had severe plantar fasciitis, I wasn't able to walk without pain. I had previous injections, splinting, dry needling and exercises and nothing was working. Dr. Bhole and his staff were very friendly and immediately got me on their schedule surgery to relieve this pain. As of today I am 4 weeks post op and I have zero pain. I had zero pain with the surgery or after. I would highly refer all of my friends and family to see him for any foot pain! THANK YOU DR. BHOLE!!
About Dr. Raj Bhole, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AO Fellowship University of Washington
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Catholic Med Center
- Osmania Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhole.
