Dr. Raj Ambay, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Ambay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Ambay works at
Locations
1
360 Dermatology431 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 406-4448
2
Ambay Plastic Surgery27716 Cashford Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 406-4448
3
360 Dermatology2441 Oak Myrtle Ln Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ambay is in every way, an amazing surgeon with a heart of gold. The moment I met him I knew he would be transforming my life and he most certainly did. He took the time to answer all my questions. I left after my consultation with confident feeling and was excited about how he would be walking me through this journey. Do not hesitate to have him be your cosmetic surgeon.
About Dr. Raj Ambay, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740230762
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Mayo Medical School
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ambay works at
Dr. Ambay speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambay.
