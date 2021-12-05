See All Dermatologists in Glen Allen, VA
Dr. Raj Agarwal, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raj Agarwal, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.

Dr. Agarwal works at Dermatology Associates Of Virginia in Glen Allen, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA and North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Richmond
    201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 549-4040
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Dermatology
    7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-0831
  3. 3
    Midlothian Office
    10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 794-2307
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 12:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Dermatitis
Warts
Acne
Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 05, 2021
    I've been a patient to Dr. Agarwal for several years. I have a great patient- doctor relationship with him. He takes time to talk, answer questions and conduct preventive proceedures. The first few appointments.. well i was not sure, he seemed very quite, which I think many misinterpert that he's being dismissive and unengaged. I truely believe this is attributted to his quite nature. I feel very comfortable discusssing concerns and options with Dr. A and I do feel he has and acts in my best interest.
    Mark — Dec 05, 2021
    About Dr. Raj Agarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629230040
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raj Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

