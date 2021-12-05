Dr. Raj Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Agarwal, MD
Dr. Raj Agarwal, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.
Dermatology Associates of Richmond201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 549-4040
Commonwealth Dermatology7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 282-0831
Midlothian Office10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 794-2307Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
I've been a patient to Dr. Agarwal for several years. I have a great patient- doctor relationship with him. He takes time to talk, answer questions and conduct preventive proceedures. The first few appointments.. well i was not sure, he seemed very quite, which I think many misinterpert that he's being dismissive and unengaged. I truely believe this is attributted to his quite nature. I feel very comfortable discusssing concerns and options with Dr. A and I do feel he has and acts in my best interest.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Dermatology
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
