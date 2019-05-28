Overview

Dr. Raissa Hill, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Hill works at HT Family Physicians in Stockton, CA with other offices in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.