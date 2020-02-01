Overview

Dr. Raisa Platte, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from M. Gorky Donetsk State Medical University (SOM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Platte works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.