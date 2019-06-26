Dr. Raisa Milman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raisa Milman, MD
Overview
Dr. Raisa Milman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.
Locations
Belilovsky Pediatrics523 Ocean View Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 816-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milman is a fantastic doctor ! She is patient and kind and answers questions. She is always accommodating to her patients and even responds to her patients on her days off !!! All these bad reviews are people who probably were rude to the doctor herself. I’ve been going there for 10 years ! She is the best doctor !
About Dr. Raisa Milman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245324318
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Milman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milman.
