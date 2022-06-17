See All Neuroradiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Raisa Lev, MD

Neuroradiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raisa Lev, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuroradiology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Lev works at Red Rock Radiology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Red Rock Radiology
    7130 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 942-4117
  2. 2
    Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center
    9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 304-8135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Pituitary Tumor

Treatment frequency



Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2022
    She saved my wife’s life after essentially getting sepsis. She spent hours putting a drain in and came in on her day off. She basically saved the hospital and specifically the surgeon with zero follow up from being referred to the medical board. Thank you so much Dr Lev.
    JFerrari — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raisa Lev, MD
    About Dr. Raisa Lev, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588870380
    Education & Certifications

    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Neuroradiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

