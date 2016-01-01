Dr. Gao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raisa Gao, MD
Overview
Dr. Raisa Gao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mt. Sinai Medical Center1176 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8557Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 10 Union Sq E Ste 3E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8500
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-2232
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raisa Gao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1447407549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gao accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gao has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.