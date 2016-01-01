Overview

Dr. Raisa Gao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Gao works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.