Dr. Bahadur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainna Bahadur, MD
Overview
Dr. Rainna Bahadur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Locations
Eye Associates of the South1720A Medical Park Dr Ste 330, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 396-5185
Gulfport clinic15277 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 575-4488
Eye Associates of the South14000 Big Ridge Rd Ste A, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 872-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I (and many others) think Dr. Bahadur is just the greatest eye doctor on the coast. She is exceptional in so many ways. She has treated and cured some serious eye problems in my family. Don't go anywhere but Eye Associates of the South, for whatever type of eye doc you need. Their optical shops are strong, too. (They have 3 clinics.) They are all most highly trained, very professional and wonderful people!
About Dr. Rainna Bahadur, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dean McGee Eye Inst U OK Med Ctr
- U Ms U Ms Med Ctr
- U Ms Hosp Clins Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
