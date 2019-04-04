Dr. Valencia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainilda Valencia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rainilda Valencia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Valencia works at
Locations
Rainilda P. Valencia M.d. Inc.12677 Hesperia Rd Ste 160, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 955-5656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Do they do walk ins
About Dr. Rainilda Valencia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1114009107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valencia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Valencia works at
Dr. Valencia speaks Arabic and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valencia.
