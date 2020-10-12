Overview

Dr. Rainier Diaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.



Dr. Diaz works at Palo Verde Hospital Psychiatric in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.