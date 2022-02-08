Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD
Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Broward Plastic Surgery PA2818 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 202-9898
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Extremely happy!! I changed health insurances so I could not use the dermatolgist that I loved. I was so upset . I asked around my work if anyone knew of a good dermatologist. This girl gave me the name of hers. I went there and found out I had a Basel cell on my neck and a squamous cell on my cheek. This dermatologist referred me to Dr Sashse. So I figure everything happens for a reason. I was extremely happy with the work Dr Sashse did. I have very minimal scarring so minimal that you can not even tell. I give him 5 stars and I would definitely refer him to anyone that need a plastic surgeon. Thank you to the staff and Dr Sashse. You all were amazing. I had a extremely experience.
Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and German
- FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Sachse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachse accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachse has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachse speaks French and German.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachse.
