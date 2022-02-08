See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Sachse works at Broward Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Plastic Surgery PA
    2818 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 202-9898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    NPI Number
    • 1558350595
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rainer Sachse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachse works at Broward Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sachse’s profile.

    Dr. Sachse has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

