Dr. Raina Ferzoco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raina Ferzoco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Ferzoco works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 350, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raina Ferzoco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- Female
- 1811213564
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hematology/Oncology
- Internship and Residency - Internal Medicine, Georgetown University/Washington Hospital Center, Washington DC
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
