Dr. Raina Ferzoco, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Raina Ferzoco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.

Dr. Ferzoco works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 350, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bowenoid Papulosis
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Cryoglobulinemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vulvar Cancer

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Marathi
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1811213564
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mayo Clinic Hematology/Oncology
Internship
  • Internship and Residency - Internal Medicine, Georgetown University/Washington Hospital Center, Washington DC
Medical Education
  • University Of Florida College Of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital

Dr. Raina Ferzoco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferzoco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ferzoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ferzoco works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ferzoco’s profile.

Dr. Ferzoco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferzoco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferzoco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferzoco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

