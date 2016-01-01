Dr. Raina Ernstoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernstoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raina Ernstoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raina Ernstoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Ernstoff works at
Locations
-
1
Raina Ernstoff M.d.p.c.3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 747, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 435-5700
-
2
Michigan Head and Spine Institute44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 518, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-9140
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ernstoff?
About Dr. Raina Ernstoff, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1346212214
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ernstoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernstoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ernstoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ernstoff works at
Dr. Ernstoff has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ernstoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernstoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernstoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernstoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernstoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.