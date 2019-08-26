Dr. Raimundo Pastor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raimundo Pastor, DO
Overview
Dr. Raimundo Pastor, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Locations
Surgery Specialists28080 Grand River Ave Ste 204N, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 478-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have dealt with Dr Pastor for over 15 years, for various surgeries. He explained everything he would be doing and put you at ease. Never did anything unnecessary and made sure you knew what to expect. He is the best.
About Dr. Raimundo Pastor, DO
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780796078
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastor has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pastor speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.