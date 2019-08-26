Overview

Dr. Raimundo Pastor, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Pastor works at Surgery Specialists in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.