Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Obregon works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Overlook Hospital
    99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-8855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Treatment frequency



Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 30, 2021
    Exelente doctor muy profecional
    Alveiro vargas — Oct 30, 2021
    About Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477646362
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obregon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obregon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obregon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obregon works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Obregon’s profile.

    Dr. Obregon has seen patients for Ear Ache, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obregon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Obregon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obregon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obregon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obregon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

