Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Obregon works at
Locations
-
1
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 688-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exelente doctor muy profecional
About Dr. Raimundo Obregon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477646362
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
