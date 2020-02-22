Overview

Dr. Raimundo Leon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Leon works at Advanced Pain Consultants in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.