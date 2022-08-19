Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raimundo Acosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raimundo Acosta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Metropolitana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Acosta works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Miami Beach Pllc4302 Alton Rd Ste 1003, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 672-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente!!
About Dr. Raimundo Acosta, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245280650
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr/U Miami
- Norwalk Hosp/Yale U
- Norwalk Hosp/Yale U
- U Metropolitana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acosta works at
Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.