Dr. Raileen Lagoc, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Raileen Lagoc, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lagoc works at Cardio Vascular Imaging Services Inc in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardio Vascular Imaging Services Inc
    1850 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 244-6534

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2017
    Dr. Lagoc is an amazing doctor. Very knowledgeable and resourceful. She has been seeing my daughter since week 1 and has always been professional, patient, and compassionate. She has been flexible with treatment schedule and has always put our daughter's best interest. We also love that she addresses her directly, full of respect for her as a patient, regardless of her age. Another plus is her wonderful staff - always helpful and available to answer questions. We highly reccommend her.
    Palo Cedro, CA — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. Raileen Lagoc, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1356319651
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raileen Lagoc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagoc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lagoc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lagoc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lagoc works at Cardio Vascular Imaging Services Inc in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lagoc’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagoc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagoc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagoc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagoc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

