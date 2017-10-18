Dr. Raileen Lagoc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagoc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raileen Lagoc, MD
Dr. Raileen Lagoc, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Cardio Vascular Imaging Services Inc, 1850 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001, (530) 244-6534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lagoc is an amazing doctor. Very knowledgeable and resourceful. She has been seeing my daughter since week 1 and has always been professional, patient, and compassionate. She has been flexible with treatment schedule and has always put our daughter's best interest. We also love that she addresses her directly, full of respect for her as a patient, regardless of her age. Another plus is her wonderful staff - always helpful and available to answer questions. We highly reccommend her.
About Dr. Raileen Lagoc, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1356319651
- WEST VISAYAS STATE COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lagoc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagoc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagoc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagoc speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagoc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagoc.
