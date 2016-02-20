Dr. Raif Elsakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raif Elsakr, MD
Overview
Dr. Raif Elsakr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Elsakr works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro One3350 N Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 377-2111
-
2
Gi Diagnostic Therapeutic Center of the Midsouth7668 Airways Blvd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 766-9490
-
3
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
-
4
Gastro One2020 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 377-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsakr?
I am a physician with ulcerative colitis. I was having a lot of difficulty managing my symptoms. Dr. Elsakr helped me tremendously. He is very nice, comforting, and knowledgeable. I am very glad I have him as my GI doctor.
About Dr. Raif Elsakr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083695704
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- Ain Shams University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsakr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsakr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsakr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsakr works at
Dr. Elsakr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsakr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsakr speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsakr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsakr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsakr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsakr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.